Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 6, 2020) - CapGain Properties Inc. ("CapGain" or the "Company") shareholders approved all resolutions at the annual general and special meeting held on January 6, 2020, including:

the election of Peter Cheung, Arthur Kwan and Annie Ta as Directors of the Company;

re-appointment of MNP LLP as auditors of the Company;

changing the Company's name to MAACKK Capital Corp.; and

consolidate the Company's outstanding common shares on an up to a ratio of 100:1 (subsequently, the Directors of the Company approved a common share consolidation ratio of 50:1 effectively January 6, 2020).

Shareholders will receive new shares reflecting the name change and share consolidation in the normal course of business in the near future.

About MAACKK Capital Corp. (previously CapGain Properties Inc.)

MAACKK is an investment company with a focus on the acquisition of income producing businesses.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Peter Cheung, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer

MAACKK Capital Corp.

Email: peter.cheung@spotlightinvestments.com

NO SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAWS.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/51208