QuEST Global Recognized as a Leader in Zinnov Zones for Automotive ER&D Services

BANGALORE, India, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QuEST Global, a global product engineering and lifecycle services company, announced that it has been positioned as a leader in the Zinnov Zones 2019 Automotive Engineering and R&D (ER&D) Services report. This industry benchmarking report was published by Zinnov after completing the comprehensive assessment of 26 Global Engineering Service Providers to evaluate their overall Automotive ER&D services capabilities. The engineering service providers were evaluated based on 30+ parameters and sub-parameters in different automotive micro-verticals such as Advanced Driver Assistance and Security (ADAS), body engineering, cockpit electronics, electric powertrain and telematics.

In the report, Zinnov recognized the leadership capabilities of QuEST Global in Body Engineering, especially considering its deep expertise in concepts, styling, design, modelling and simulation applied to interiors, exteriors, dashboard, center consoles etc. Zinnov has also recognized growing capabilities of QuEST Global in the cockpit electronics, ADAS and powertrain by positioning the company in the execution zone in these segments. Such recognition is a true reflection of how the company is enabling its customers to Create the Frontier by advancing the ways people travel, live, work and engage with each other.

Sidhant Rastogi, Partner & Practice Head, Zinnov, said, "QuEST Global has achieved significant growth in automotive services, resulting in their leadership position in the Zinnov Zones for Automotive ER&D services. QuEST's continual investments in onshore locations and acquisitions such as Mobiliya and Exilant to bulwark its digital capabilities has helped them increase customer wallet share. With its expansion into newer micro-verticals such as ADAS and Telematics, and increased breadth of offerings, QuEST Global has consolidated its position as a leader in the automotive Services."

Commenting on this achievement, Berthold Puchta, Global Industry Leader - Transportation, QuEST Global, said, "At QuEST Global, our constant endeavour is to understand the emerging needs of our customers and delight them with best-in-class and novel engineering solutions. This recognition from Zinnov, solidifies our belief in carefully crafting solutions for specific needs of our customers ensuring a positive impact on their businesses."

He further added, "A new car architecture is emerging that can take advantage of consumer electronics, internet connectivity, cloud computing as well as swarm intelligence. This is shaping the future of mobility by enabling Connected, Autonomous, Shared and Electric (CASE or ACES) technologies and we are committed to solve the complex problems that our customers are facing in this rapidly evolving technology landscape."

As a trusted thinking partner, QuEST Global has been working with the world's most recognized companies in automotive industry for the last two decades. The company is committed to enable its customers to Create The Frontier by advancing the ways people drive, travel and interact with each other. Being at the forefront of the convergence of Mechanical, Electronics, Software and Digital Engineering Innovations, the company is helping OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers to address the growing demand of providing connected engineering experience to the end customers. By developing comprehensive engineering services and solutions, QuEST Global has been partnering with its automotive customers for overcoming the new-age engineering challenges and make products safer and more reliable in today's digital age.

About QuEST Global

For more than 20 years, QuEST Global has aimed to be a trusted global product engineering and lifecycle services partner to many of the worlds' most recognized companies in the Aero Engines, Hi-Tech, Aerospace & Defense, Transportation (Auto and Rail), Power and Industrial, Oil & Gas and Medical Devices industries. With a global presence in 15 countries, 67 global delivery centers and 12,500+ personnel, QuEST Global believes that it is at the forefront of the convergence of the mechanical, electronics, software and digital engineering innovations to engineer solutions for a safer, cleaner world. QuEST Global's deep domain knowledge and digital expertise aim to help its clients accelerate product development and innovation cycles, create alternate revenue streams, enhance consumer experience and make manufacturing processes and operations more efficient.

About Zinnov

Zinnov was founded in 2002, and is headquartered in Bangalore, with presence in Gurgaon, Silicon Valley, and Houston. Since its inception, Zinnov has built in-depth expertise in Product Engineering and Digital Transformation. They assist their clients by:

Research and strategy consulting for software service providers in the areas of Product Engineering and Digital Transformation;

Enabling companies to develop and optimize a global engineering partner strategy to achieve higher throughput, innovation, productivity, and cost savings;

Growing revenue for company's products and services in India and other emerging markets;

and other emerging markets; Helping MNC GICs to consolidate their geographic footprint.

With their team of experienced professionals and research teams, Zinnov serves clients across software, semiconductor, consumer electronics, automotive, storage, telecom & networking, healthcare, banking, financial services, and retail verticals in US, Europe, Japan, and India. For more information, visit http://zinnov.com