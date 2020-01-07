TFB Holding's Ownership in TF Bank

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TF Bank's largest owner TFB Holding AB has informed the company that part of the holding in TF Bank has been transferred to Tiberon AB.

Through the transfer, one of TFB Holding's owners will hold the shares in TF Bank directly via Tiberon AB. Following the transfer Tiberon AB holds 3,179,291 shares in TF Bank, corresponding to approx. 14.8 percent of capital and votes. The transaction has been published in the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority's PDMR transactions register.

TF Bank in brief

TF Bank is an internet-based niche bank offering consumer banking services and e-commerce solutions through a proprietary IT platform with a high degree of automation. The platform is designed for scalability and adaptability to different products, countries, currencies and digital banking solutions. TF Bank carries out deposit and lending activities for more than 2 million consumers in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Germany and Austria through subsidiary, branch or cross-border banking. In its Ecommerce Solutions segment, TF Bank offer next-generation payment and checkout solutions for online retailers in the Nordics, Estonia and Poland, and also credit cards in Norway and Germany. TF Bank is listed at Nasdaq Stockholm.

