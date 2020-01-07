

BRADFORD (dpa-AFX) - Morrison(Wm.)Supermarkets Plc. (MRW.L) reported that Group like-for-like sales, excluding fuel, for the third-quarter declined 1.2%. It comprised contributions from retail of negative 1.1% and wholesale of negative 0.1%. Group LFL including fuel was down 2.5%.



Quarterly total sales were down 1.3% excluding fuel, while it declined 2.6% including fuel.



'Throughout the period, trading conditions remained challenging and the customer uncertainty of the last year was sustained. Our basket of key Christmas items was once again very competitive, with most prices the same as or lower than last year,' the company said.



The company expects 2019/20 profit before tax and exceptionals to be within the current range of analysts' forecasts.



For the first 22 weeks of second-half to 5 January, Group like-for-like sales excluding fuel were down 1.7%. Group like-for-like sales including fuel was down 2.8%. Total sales were down 1.8% excluding fuel or down 2.9% including fuel.



The company recently sold its Camden store and eight acre surrounding site to Berkeley Group for a total consideration of 120 million pounds. Berkeley will pay 85 million pounds in stages over the years of the project, and will build a new Morrisons supermarket and convenience store on the site at a cost to Berkeley of around 35 million pounds.



