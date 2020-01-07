Anzeige
WKN: 880225 ISIN: GB0006043169 Ticker-Symbol: MZP 
Tradegate
07.01.20
09:14 Uhr
2,301 Euro
+0,014
+0,61 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
2,318
2,365
09:48
2,301
2,338
09:48
WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC2,301+0,61 %