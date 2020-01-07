

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc stated that 2019 has been a very disappointing year from a trading perspective. The Group's underlying performance will fail to deliver the profits it planned. For fiscal 2019, the Group now projects adjusted EBITDA to be in a range of 130 million pounds to 140 million pounds with an associated margin of 12.5 percent to 13.5 percent.



The Group reported that the challenging trading conditions highlighted in November continued through the peak delivery period of December resulting in lower sales, higher selling costs and lower margins. Core wholesales declined 7 percent year-on-year to 5,809. Core retail sales increased by 12 percent year-on-year.



The Group noted that it remains in discussions with potential strategic investors which may or may not involve an equity investment. The Group has now exceeded the various conditions to be able to draw the additional $100 million of April 2022 notes and currently anticipates drawing these down within the next four weeks.



Andy Palmer, Aston Martin Lagonda President and Group CEO, said: 'We are taking a series of actions to manage the business through this difficult period. This will include a cost saving programme alongside a focus on returning dealer stock levels to those more normally associated with a luxury company; winning back our strong price positioning is a key focus.'



