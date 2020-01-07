Bublar Group Receives Order for Approx. SEK 2 Million

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bublar's subsidiary Vobling will deliver a software solution as part of a digital application. The order value amounts to approximately SEK 2 million. The aim is to create a completely new form of visualization and interactive planning to become your own interior designer for the next generation shopping experience.

In this project, Vobling will cooperate with Goodbye Kansas and deliver the application's XR-solution. This is yet another collaboration with Goodbye Kansas where Vobling already are working together within our framework agreement with Scania. Goodbye Kansas is the counterparty to the client - an international retail company.

"I am very glad that we have received one of our larger order within the business-critical visualization segment. Our platform solutions based on XR technology will fundamentally change the way we shop in the future, says Maria A. Grimaldi", CEO at Bublar Group

"We see a great interest in our visualization solutions that improve and simplify consumer purchases. This project shows that yet another company, has seen the value of our solutions where there is both an opportunity for a better shopping experience and a sustainability perspective via fewer repurchases", says Anders Ribbing, Managing Director at Vobling

The project starts immediately and is expected to be delivered during the second quarter 2020.

Bublar Group

Bublar Group AB (publ) is the Nordic region's leading listed XR technology company specializing in Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR). The company offers XR solutions in E-commerce, Entertainment, Training and Manufacturing. The company includes the subsidiaries Vobling, Sayduck and Virtual Brains. Bublar is headquartered in Stockholm and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

In essence, Bublar Group will change the game. We change how we Work, Shop, and Play.

The company's share (BUBL) is traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm with G & W fondkommission as Certified Adviser, Kungsgatan 3, Stockholm, email: ca@gwkapital.se, phone +46 8-503 000 50

Bublar Group AB (publ) Kungstensgatan 18, SE-113 57 Stockholm Phone +46 8 559 251 20 www.bublar.com

For more information contact:

Anders Ribbing

Managing Director, Vobling

anders.ribbing@vobling.com

Phone: +46-70-936 88 68

