COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Pre Stabilisation - Allianz Finance II EUR 5&11yr

Pre-Stabilisation notice

7 January 2020

Allianz Finance II B.V.

€ Benchmark 5yr fixed rate Notes due 2025

€ Benchmark 11yr fixed rate Notes due 2031

Commerzbank AG (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby announces, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilising Managers named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014).

The security to be stabilised: Issuer: Allianz Finance II B.V. Guarantor (if any): Allianz SE Aggregate nominal amount: € benchmark dual tranche Description: € benchmark 5year Fixed rate Notes

€ benchmark 11year Fixed rate Notes Offer price: tbc Other offer terms: launched under € 25bn Debt Issuance programme of Allianz SE, denoms 100k/100k, listing Luxembourg, payment date 14th January 2020. Rated Aa3 (Moody's) / AA (S&P). Stabilisation: Stabilisation Coordinator:

Stabilising Managers: Commerzbank AG

BNP Paribas

Credit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank

Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch

HSBC Bank plc Stabilisation period expected to start on: 7th January 2020 Stabilisation period expected to end on: no later than 30 days after the proposed issue date of the securities Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment facility. The Stabilising Managers may over-allot the securities to the extent permitted in accordance with applicable law. Stabilisation trading venue: Luxembourg

In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities during the stabilisation period at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, stabilisation may not necessarily occur and and any stabilisation action, if begun, may cease at any time Any stabilisation action or over-allotment shall be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and rules.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.