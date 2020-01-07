Stephens Inc., an independent financial services firm, today announced the addition of Managing Director Ralph Mastrangelo to its Institutional Sales team, signifying the firm's expansion strategy for global equity sales. Mr. Mastrangelo will develop and lead cover accounts in the United Kingdom from the London office of Stephens Inc.

Mr. Mastrangelo assumes this role after 24 years at William Blair International, where he was a partner and served as the London Office Sales Manager. During his tenure, he managed an equity sales team of eight and was responsible for institutional accounts within the UK, Ireland, France, Spain and Scandinavia. Earlier in his career, Mr. Mastrangelo was a financial advisor with Prudential Assurance PLC and a United States Naval Officer. He is a graduate of the University of Notre Dame, South Bend.

"We are very optimistic about our business in the UK and mainland Europe. Though we are seeing many investment firms downscale in these regions, we see opportunity and are building our offering accordingly. Ralph's experience and highly cultivated relationships are advantageous to Stephens' growth and long-term objectives. He is a proven leader and well-suited to direct this effort," stated Nik Fisken, Executive Vice President, Head of Institutional Equities and Director of Research, at Stephens Inc.

Mr. Mastrangelo joins the Little Rock based institutional sales team of Brittany Morgan, senior vice-president, and Joe Dacus, managing director, who focus on domestic and the UK institutional investors. Stephens' institutional equity sales practice has offices in Little Rock, New York, Boston and Chicago.

About Stephens Inc. Stephens Inc. is a full service, independent financial services firm headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas. Since its inception in 1933, privately held Stephens Inc. has served a broad client base which includes corporations, state and local governments, financial institutions, institutional investors and individual investors throughout the United States and overseas. For more information, visit www.stephens.com. Member NYSE, SIPC.

