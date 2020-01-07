Technavio has been monitoring the global aquaculture cages market and the market is poised to grow by USD 88.5 million during 2019-2023 at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Read the 116-page research report with TOC on "Aquaculture Cages Market Analysis Report by Environment (Freshwater aquaculture cages and Marine and brackish water aquaculture cages), by Geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA), and Segment Forecasts, 2019-2023".

The growing end-user inclination toward certified aquaculture cages and HDPE aquaculture cages is anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

Farmed fish often escape from aquaculture cages as a result of installation failure and poor operating routines. This highly affects the potential profitability of aquaculture farmers. Therefore, many vendors such as AKVA group have introduced ISO-certified aquaculture cages. Farmers are adopting certified aquaculture cages because they comply with regulatory guidelines, prevent the escape of fish, and ensure optimal performance in aquaculture farms. Thus, the growing end-user inclination toward certified aquaculture cages is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Aquaculture Cages Market Companies:

AKVA group

AKVA group is headquartered in Norway and operates the business under various segments such as Cage Based Technology, Software, and Land Based Technology. The company offers plastic cages, steel cages, and net cages for aquaculture.

Aqualine

Aqualine is headquartered in Norway and offers products through the following business units: Mooring systems, Marine engineering, Cages, Nets, Aqualine Midgard System, Optional extras, Midgard power winches, Aqualine Subsea System, Service and aftermarket, and Feeding technology. The company offers the FrøyaRing aquaculture cage.

Badinotti Group

Badinotti Group is headquartered in Italy and operates under various business segments, namely Aquaculture, Fishery, and Industrial. The company offers submersible cages, plastic cages, and steel cages.

Garware Technical Fibres

Garware Technical Fibres is headquartered in India and offers products through the following business segments: Synthetic Cordage and Fibre, and Industrial Products and Projects. The company offers different models of aquaculture cages including Star, Sapphire Sealpro, Sapphire Excel, and Viking Plus.

Selstad

Selstad is headquartered in Norway and offers products through the following business segments: Aquaculture and fishing equipment, Rope production, Safety equipment, and Equipment for industry and offshore. The company offers circular and conical aquaculture cages.

Aquaculture Cages Environment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2023)

Freshwater aquaculture cages

Marine and brackish water aquaculture cages

Aquaculture Cages Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2023)

Americas

APAC

EMEA

