The Japanese electronics giant is offering a new cell architecture developed by battery start-up 24M, in the U.S., which significantly improves battery economics. Kyocera will be the first company to bring the technology to market. Kyocera is doing its bit to accelerate the battery storage price revolution by launching the Enerezza residential storage fleet. The product will be available in 5, 10, and 15 kWh models and the devices will feature semi-solid lithium-ion battery architecture - a world first. The Japanese electronics company in June piloted a battery manufacturing process together with ...

