Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 07.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 886939 ISIN: SE0000190126 Ticker-Symbol: IDVA 
Frankfurt
07.01.20
08:01 Uhr
21,880 Euro
+0,060
+0,28 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INDUSTRIVAERDEN AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INDUSTRIVAERDEN AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,980
22,400
10:16
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.01.2020 | 10:05
46 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Industrivärden, AB: Net asset value as per December 31, 2019

On December 31, 2019, net asset value was SEK 259 per share.

The closing price on December 30, 2019, was SEK 232.00 for the Class A shares and SEK 225.90 for the Class C shares.

Stockholm, January 7, 2020

AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (publ)

For further information, please contact:

Sverker Sivall, Head of Corporate Communication and Sustainability, tel. +46-8-666 64 00

Submitted for publication on January 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.

Attachment

  • Substansvarde_200107_eng (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/4c5dc52d-f40e-4ae5-b104-3ea7ed04daeb)
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)