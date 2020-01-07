EcoVista PLC (EVTP) EcoVista PLC: Suspension of Trading - Clarification 07-Jan-2020 / 09:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The Directors of Ecovista Plc ("Ecovista") would like to clarify the situation regarding the suspension from trading on NEX Exchange. As Ecovista does not currently have a Corporate Advisor, NEX Exchange has suspended the company in accordance with the NEX Exchange Rules. The Board is currently in discussion with a new Corporate Advisor and will look to remove the suspension in the near future when a new advisor has been appointed. The directors of Ecovista Plc accept responsibility for this announcement. ENQUIRIES David Barnett - Chairman 01279 654151 ISIN: GB00B0W5NJ22 Category Code: SRS TIDM: EVTP LEI Code: 2138009TFBHJ8KVP2S10 Sequence No.: 38702 EQS News ID: 947229 End of Announcement EQS News Service

