SVM UK Emerging Fund Plc - Quarterly Disclosure

In accordance with UKLA Listing Rule 15.6.8, requiring UK listed investment companies to notify, within five business days of the end of each quarter, a list of all investments in other investment companies that do not have a stated investment policy to invest no more than 15% of their gross assets in other UK-listed investment companies (including investment trusts), SVM UK Emerging Fund Plc announces that, as at 31 December 2019, it had no investments in such other investment companies.