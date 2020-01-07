Anzeige
Dienstag, 07.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 1020 ISIN: GB0000066554 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
07.01.2020 | 10:55
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, January 7

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ("ASCOT")
The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 6 January 2020 were:-
Excluding current year Revenue = 1,539.54p
Including ALL Revenue = 1,572.50p
ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 8.9% of Shareholders' Funds. Current gearing is 0.9%. There are currently 89,533,066 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.
Contact:
Michael Campbell
For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Telephone: 0131 220 0733
7 January 2020
© 2020 PR Newswire