A joint venture with Japanese peers Toshiba and Denso will make the investment in the Gujarat plant over the 2021-25 period, having pumped $174 million into the first phase of development.Japanese joint venture Automotive Electronics Power Private Ltd (AEPPL) will invest Rs37.15 billion ($517 million) in the second phase of its lithium-ion battery production facility at Hansalpur, in the Ahmedabad district of the state of Gujarat, according to a report in Indian financial daily newspaper Mint. The joint venture set up by Suzuki Motor, Toshiba and Denso will commit the investment over the 2021-25 ...

