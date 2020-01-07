

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Tuesday, Eurostat is scheduled to publish euro area flash consumer prices and retail sales figures. Inflation is expected to rise to 1.3 percent in December from 1 percent in November.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the franc, it held steady against the rest of major counterparts.



The euro was worth 1.1182 against the greenback, 121.26 against the yen, 0.8488 against the pound and 1.0856 against the franc at 4:55 am ET.



