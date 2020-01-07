Alencon's silicon carbide-based String Power Optimizers and Transmitters enable the repowering of solar plants which need to replace 600 V inverters with newer 1,000 V or 1,500 V gear, or for project owners who wish to maximize electricity generation at aging and imperfect facilities with creative engineering techniques. From pv magazine USA. pv magazine USA spoke to Alencon Systems president Hanan Fishman to learn more about what it means to repower a solar power plant. Alencon, based in Hatboro, Pennsylvania, builds two pieces of hardware: the SPOT and BOSS (Bi-directional Optimizer for Storage ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...