

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone inflation accelerated in December largely driven by food prices, flash data from Eurostat showed on Tuesday.



Inflation rose to 1.3 percent in December from 1 percent in November. On a monthly basis, consumer prices gained 0.3 percent.



Headline inflation remained well below the European Central Bank's target of 'below, but close to 2 percent.'



Core inflation that excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, held steady at 1.3 percent in December.



Among main components of inflation, food, alcohol and tobacco logged the highest annual rate of 2 percent, followed by a 1.8 percent rise in services. Non-energy industrial goods prices advanced 0.4 percent for the second straight month.



Energy prices rose 0.2 percent in December after easing for four straight months.



