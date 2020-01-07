

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's services sector contraction slowed for the first time in four months in December, survey data from Swedbank and the logistics association SILF showed on Tuesday.



The services purchasing managers' index, or PMI, rose to 48.7 in December from 47.9 in November. Any reading below 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



The latest increase in the reading was the first since August.



'Four months in a row outside the growth zone, however, indicates continued weak activity in the service sector, but bright points are not less in the business plans of companies that are still expansive, although the risks on the downside are large,' Swedbank analyst Jorgen Kennemar said.



Employment sub-indices accounted for the largest positive contribution in the services sector in December, along with order intake and business volume.



Meanwhile, delivery times made a negative contribution for the fifth consecutive month.



The Swedish composite PMI increased to 48.3 in December from 47.3 in the preceding month.



