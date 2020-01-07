Anzeige
Dienstag, 07.01.2020

Erweiterte Suche
07.01.2020 | 12:31
BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, January 6

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock North American Income Trust plc at
close of business on 6 January 2020 were:

185.79p  Capital only
187.47p  Including current year income

Notes:

1.       Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.       Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3.          Following the share issuance of 150,000 ordinary shares on 16th
December 2019, the Company has 80,654,044 ordinary shares in issue, excluding
19,707,261  which are held in treasury.
