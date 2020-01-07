Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 06-January-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 376.92p INCLUDING current year revenue 383.97p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 370.97p INCLUDING current year revenue 378.02p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---