

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's jobless rate remained stable during the September to November period, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.



The unemployment rate was 3.5 percent during the September to November period, the same as seen in the three months ended October.



The number of unemployed persons fell to 163,300 during the September to November period from 163,600 in the previous three months.



The youth unemployment rate was 13.2 percent in the three moths ended in November, which was 2.9 percentage points higher than that in the three months period in the previous year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX