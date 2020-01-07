Anzeige
WKN: 3125 ISIN: GB0032273343  
PR Newswire
07.01.2020 | 12:49
Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Portfolio Update

London, January 7

Baring Emerging Europe PLC announces that at close of business 31 December 2019 its ten largest investments were as follows:

% of Total Assets
Sberbank10.84
Gazprom10.63
Lukoil8.71
AO Tatneft5.82
X5 Retail Group4.37
Novatek 4.20
PZU4.20
PKO Bank Polski3.27
Yandex2.84
KGHM Polska2.77


The geographic breakdown at close of business 31 December 2019 was as follows:

Russia68.13
Poland15.37
Turkey11.19
Greece4.45
Romania2.56
Hungary1.64
Czech1.11
Kuwait0.71
Other European0.11
Cash & Equivalents-5.27
© 2020 PR Newswire