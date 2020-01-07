Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Portfolio Update
London, January 7
Baring Emerging Europe PLC announces that at close of business 31 December 2019 its ten largest investments were as follows:
|% of Total Assets
|Sberbank
|10.84
|Gazprom
|10.63
|Lukoil
|8.71
|AO Tatneft
|5.82
|X5 Retail Group
|4.37
|Novatek
|4.20
|PZU
|4.20
|PKO Bank Polski
|3.27
|Yandex
|2.84
|KGHM Polska
|2.77
The geographic breakdown at close of business 31 December 2019 was as follows:
|Russia
|68.13
|Poland
|15.37
|Turkey
|11.19
|Greece
|4.45
|Romania
|2.56
|Hungary
|1.64
|Czech
|1.11
|Kuwait
|0.71
|Other European
|0.11
|Cash & Equivalents
|-5.27