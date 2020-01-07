Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Portfolio Update

Baring Emerging Europe PLC announces that at close of business 31 December 2019 its ten largest investments were as follows:

% of Total Assets Sberbank 10.84 Gazprom 10.63 Lukoil 8.71 AO Tatneft 5.82 X5 Retail Group 4.37 Novatek 4.20 PZU 4.20 PKO Bank Polski 3.27 Yandex 2.84 KGHM Polska 2.77





The geographic breakdown at close of business 31 December 2019 was as follows: