

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's retail sales fell for the seventh straight month in November, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Tuesday.



Retail sales fell 4.0 percent year-on-year in November, following a 3.3 percent decline in October.



Sales of automotive fuels in specialized stores dropped 4.9 percent annually in November, and those of other goods, and cultural and recreation goods decreased by 4.7 percent and 4.2 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, retail sales edged up 0.1 percent in November.



