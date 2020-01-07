Teleste to Deliver Information Displays for Cologne Transit Authority (KVB) in Germany

TURKU, Finland, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleste Corporation will deliver RGB LED information displays for Cologne Transit Authority (Kölner Verkehrs-Betriebe AG, KVB) together with iqu Systems, Teleste's subsidiary in Germany. The deliveries will take place in 2020 and include 462 RGB LED displays for the entire light rail network of the City of Cologne. Teleste will also be responsible for the installation of the displays at KVB's stations and platforms, which will be carried out by teams from Teleste's German services company Cableway.

"For today's public transport, delivering a great passenger experience is all about access to high-quality travel information that needs to be there when and where passengers need it," said Stephan Brünig, Head of Teleste's Public Transport Operators business. "We are pleased that KVB chose our display technologies to share information with passengers across their light rail network effectively and reliably in all conditions. For us at Teleste, this project exemplifies how joining the forces and teams from various parts of the company adds genuine value to our customer and enables carrying out a deployment this large even within tight timelines."

Teleste's RGB LED displays are available for outdoor display applications, including main, platform, concourse and timetable displays. They provide public transport operators with an excellent choice of technology for sharing content in full colour and high brightness and ensure that messages will be visible even from a far distance. With their super-high resolution - based on the single full colour diods with a mere distance of 2.5 millimetres - the displays for KVB will offer perfect readability of all symbols, scrolling texts and even videos.

