Trading in Botnia Exploration Holding AB's paid subscription units is to cease. The last trading day is January 13, 2020. Short name: BOTX BTU --------------------------- ISIN code: SE0013511987 --------------------------- Orderbook ID: 185838 --------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on 08-463 80 00.