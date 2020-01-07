Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
PR Newswire
London, January 7
Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC announce that at close of business on 31 December 2019 its twenty largest investments were as follows:
|Company
|% of total net assets
|Atlantica Yield
|6.2%
|Cia de Saneamento do Para (Units 1 Ord, 4 Pref)
|6.1%
|Northland Power Income Fund
|5.7%
|China Everbright Intl.
|4.9%
|First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund
|4.7%
|Pennon Group
|4.2%
|Enbridge
|4.1%
|Beijing Enterprises Holdings
|3.8%
|Fortum
|3.3%
|Jasmine Broadband Internet Infrastructure Fund
|3.2%
|China Longyuan Power
|3.2%
|National Grid
|3.0%
|Centre Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund
|3.0%
|Metro Pacific Investments
|2.8%
|TransAlta Renewables
|2.8%
|Engie
|2.7%
|OPG Power Ventures
|2.6%
|Pattern Energy Group
|2.6%
|SSE PLC
|2.6%
|Clearway Energy A Class
|2.5%
At close of business on 31 December 2019 the total net assets of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC amounted to £55.7 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:
|Sector Breakdown
|% of total net assets
|Electricity
|10.6%
|Multi Utilities
|18.2%
|Ports
|1.8%
|Renewable Energy
|30.8%
|Telecoms infrastructure
|4.9%
|Water & Waste
|15.6%
|Roads & Rail
|3.2%
|Gas
|11.1%
|Cash/Net Current Assets
|3.8%
|100.0%
|Geographical Allocation
|% of total net assets
|North America
|22.7%
|China
|19.8%
|Latin America
|7.3%
|United Kingdom
|9.2%
|Global
|17.7%
|India
|2.6%
|Europe (excluding UK)
|7.0%
|Eastern Europe
|0.5%
|Asia (excluding China)
|6.3%
|Middle East & Africa
|3.1%
|Cash/Net Current Assets
|3.8%
|100.0%