Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC announce that at close of business on 31 December 2019 its twenty largest investments were as follows:

Company % of total net assets Atlantica Yield 6.2% Cia de Saneamento do Para (Units 1 Ord, 4 Pref) 6.1% Northland Power Income Fund 5.7% China Everbright Intl. 4.9% First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund 4.7% Pennon Group 4.2% Enbridge 4.1% Beijing Enterprises Holdings 3.8% Fortum 3.3% Jasmine Broadband Internet Infrastructure Fund 3.2% China Longyuan Power 3.2% National Grid 3.0% Centre Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund 3.0% Metro Pacific Investments 2.8% TransAlta Renewables 2.8% Engie 2.7% OPG Power Ventures 2.6% Pattern Energy Group 2.6% SSE PLC 2.6% Clearway Energy A Class 2.5%

At close of business on 31 December 2019 the total net assets of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC amounted to £55.7 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown % of total net assets Electricity 10.6% Multi Utilities 18.2% Ports 1.8% Renewable Energy 30.8% Telecoms infrastructure 4.9% Water & Waste 15.6% Roads & Rail 3.2% Gas 11.1% Cash/Net Current Assets 3.8% 100.0%