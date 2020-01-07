Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 07.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
07.01.2020 | 12:58
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

London, January 7

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC announce that at close of business on 31 December 2019 its twenty largest investments were as follows:

Company% of total net assets
Atlantica Yield6.2%
Cia de Saneamento do Para (Units 1 Ord, 4 Pref)6.1%
Northland Power Income Fund5.7%
China Everbright Intl.4.9%
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund4.7%
Pennon Group4.2%
Enbridge4.1%
Beijing Enterprises Holdings3.8%
Fortum3.3%
Jasmine Broadband Internet Infrastructure Fund3.2%
China Longyuan Power 3.2%
National Grid3.0%
Centre Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund3.0%
Metro Pacific Investments2.8%
TransAlta Renewables2.8%
Engie2.7%
OPG Power Ventures2.6%
Pattern Energy Group2.6%
SSE PLC2.6%
Clearway Energy A Class2.5%

At close of business on 31 December 2019 the total net assets of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC amounted to £55.7 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown% of total net assets
Electricity10.6%
Multi Utilities18.2%
Ports1.8%
Renewable Energy30.8%
Telecoms infrastructure4.9%
Water & Waste15.6%
Roads & Rail3.2%
Gas11.1%
Cash/Net Current Assets3.8%
100.0%

Geographical Allocation% of total net assets
North America22.7%
China19.8%
Latin America7.3%
United Kingdom9.2%
Global17.7%
India2.6%
Europe (excluding UK)7.0%
Eastern Europe0.5%
Asia (excluding China)6.3%
Middle East & Africa3.1%
Cash/Net Current Assets3.8%
100.0%
© 2020 PR Newswire