Kemira Oyj: Change in the holding of the company's own shares

Kemira Oyj
Stock Exchange Release
January 7, 2020 at 2 pm (CET+1)

Kemira Oyj: Change in the holding of the company's own shares


On January 7, 2020 a total of 1,360 shares have been returned to Kemira Oyj.

The return is related to the share issue announced on March 6, 2018. In the share issue, Kemira shares held by the company were conveyed to key employees participating in the share incentive plan during the 2017 performance period. The shares were returned to the company based on the terms and conditions of the plan.

After the return, the company holds a total of 2,694,471 own shares.

For more information, please contact:


Kemira Oyj
Mikko Pohjala, Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel. +358 40 838 0709

Kemira is a global chemicals company serving customers in water intensive industries. We provide best suited products and expertise to improve our customers' product quality, process and resource efficiency. Our focus is on pulp & paper, oil & gas and water treatment. In 2018, Kemira had annual revenue of around EUR 2.6 billion and 4,915 employees. Kemira shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. www.kemira.com

