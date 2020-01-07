

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's consumer price inflation rose at the fastest pace in December, data from Statistics Poland showed on Tuesday.



The consumer price index rose 3.4 percent year-on-year in December, following a 2.6 percent increase in November. Economists had forecast 2.9 percent inflation.



Prices of fuels for personal transport equipment grew 2.1 percent annually in December, and those of food and non-alcoholic beverages, and electricity, gas and other fuels rose by 1.2 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices increased 0.8 percent in December after a 0.1 percent climb in the previous month.



For the January to December period, consumer prices rose 2.3 percent from the same period last year.



