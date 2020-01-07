The global software testing services market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 15% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

Crowdsourced testing helps developers gain insights about product quality, detect defects and bugs, and gain feedback product improvement. It also allows developers to test applications in real-world conditions without the need for full-time QA. Many vendors across the world are also entering strategic alliances to strengthen their capabilities in crowdsourced testing. For instance, in 2016, Accenture partnered with Applause to encourage businesses to adopt crowdsourced funding as part of their liquid workforce strategy. The rising popularity of crowdsourced testing is expected to drive the growth of the global software testing services market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the advent of DevOps will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2018-2022.

Global Software Testing Services Market: Advent of DevOps

Many companies are increasingly adopting DevOps tools as they provide a unique approach to manage the software development process. For instance, in regulated industries such as BFSI, DevOps brings transformational changes and delivers effective and profitable results. It helps enterprises overcome various challenges such as multi-channel delivery, automation, and security updates. DevOps also helps software developers adopt best practices and bring innovation in the coding process by connecting with operational functions. The advent of DevOps is expected to positively impact the growth of the global software testing services market over the forecast period.

"The use of analytics for software testing and the growing use of agile testing will further boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Software Testing Services Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global software testing services marketbytype (application testing and product testing), end-users (BFSI, telecommunications, IT, retail, and others), and geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The Americas region led the market in 2017, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. During the forecast period, the Americas region is expected to maintain its dominance over the market.

