07.01.2020 | 13:13
EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, January 7

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC (the 'Company')

Based on a bid price valuation, the unaudited net asset value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at 06 January 2020 was 323.0p including estimated current period revenue and 314.7p excluding current period revenue.

This is based on 41,087,725 Ordinary Shares, being the issued capital of 64,509,642 Ordinary Shares less 23,421,917 Ordinary Shares held in treasury.



07 January 2020

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58
