Steven Wyatt (ABB, Switzerland) has been elected as the new President of the International Federation of Robotics by its Executive Board. Wyatt succeeds Junji Tsuda (Yaskawa Electric Corporation), who has served in the rotating post since December 2017. Milton Guerry (SCHUNK, USA) has been appointed as IFR's new Vice President.

The new IFR President, Steven Wyatt, has a decade of international experience gained in the flexible automation industry. He is currently global Head of Portfolio and Digital for ABB's Robotics Discrete Automation business. Prior to joining ABB in 2010, the native Scot worked in a series of executive marketing sales roles within the plastics industry globally. Mr. Wyatt holds a degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Edinburgh. Before being elected President of IFR, Wyatt assisted his predecessor, Junji Tsuda, as Vice President, a role he held for two years.

Steven Wyatt thanked the outgoing IFR President, Junji Tsuda, for sharing his esteemed and valuable industry expertise with key international stakeholders and the world's press. "As the voice of the robotics industry, Junji Tsuda did an exemplary job in setting forth our members' viewpoint on the key topics impacting our industry. As its new President, it is my pleasure to carry on his successful work. Together with the new Vice President, Milton Guerry, I will continue Junji Tsuda's mission to deliver improved awareness and a better understanding of the rapidly changing world of flexible automation.

The new IFR Vice President Milton Guerry began his career in the automotive industry in various engineering and technical functions. Today, he heads the SCHUNK USA team as its President. Guerry is a member of the Robotic Industries Association's (RIA) Board of Directors. He joined SCHUNK in 2000 and has held various leadership roles assuming his current role as President in 2007.

