

DEERFIELD (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. states of Nebraska and Tennessee top the state list for having the most instances of flu in the 2019-2020 flu season, according to the December Walgreens Flu Index report. The report also shows that majority of the U.S. is experiencing high flu activity this season.



The report shows increased activity compared to last month and last season in most states and markets. Nebraska and Tennessee are followed by Texas, Virginia and Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Kentucky, Louisiana and Alabama, in that order.



Southern states are being hit the hardest with the widespread flu activity. Texas markets account for nearly half of those in the top 10 for flu activity.



The Index levels are significantly higher in Nebraska, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Mississippi compared to this time last year.



The Walgreens Flu Index is an online, interactive tool, launched by drugstore chain Walgreens six flu seasons ago, to view flu activity across markets and states in the U.S., including Puerto Rico.



The Index shows which areas are experiencing the highest incidence of influenza within the U.S. and Puerto Rico each week, but does not illustrate levels or severity of flu activity.



The Index is prepared by analyzing prescription data for antiviral medications used to treat influenza each week across thousands of Walgreens and Duane Reade locations nationwide. This season a new feature has been added to the Index that compares current flu activity to last season.



The current flu season is far from over, even though the holiday season is behind us. This season the flu seemed to spike around Thanksgiving and holiday travel times in many places. The flu season is seen to sometimes extend into the spring season.



According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the best way to protect oneself and loved ones is by getting a flu shot every season, ideally before the flu starts to spread.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX