Nasdaq Vilnius decided to suspend trading in Grigeo AB shares (GRG1L, ISIN code LT0000102030) on January 7, 2020 until the publication of announcement from the Company on clarification of material information. The trading is suspended due to publicly announced material information by third parties. Notice on trading resumption will follow by a separate decision of Nasdaq Vilnius. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5 253 1459 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.