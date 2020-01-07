KushCo Holdings, Inc.: KushCo Holdings Sets January 2020 Financial Conference Schedule

CYPRESS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2020 / KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX:KSHB) ('KushCo' or the 'Company'), the premier producer of ancillary products and services to the legal cannabis and CBD industries, is scheduled to participate at the following financial conferences during January 2020:

KSCA Cannabis Investor Event

Date: Thursday, January 9, 2020

Time: Presentation at 2:30 p.m. ET

Type: Virtual presentations

Executive: Nick Kovacevich, Co-founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer

Webcast: Link

ICR Conference 2020

Date: Tuesday, January 14, 2020

Time: Presentation at 10:00 a.m. ET

Type: Presentations and breakout sessions

Location: Grande Lakes Hotel & Resort, Orlando, Florida

Executive: Najim Mostamand, CFA, Director of Investor Relations

22nd Annual Needham Growth Conference

Date: Wednesday, January 15, 2020

Time: Panel at 12:50 p.m. ET and Presentation at 2:10 p.m. ET

Type: Panels, presentations and one-on-one meetings

Location: Lotte New York Palace, New York, New York

Executive: Nick Kovacevich, Co-founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer

To schedule a one-on-one meeting, request a conference invitation or receive additional information, please contact KushCo's investor relations at ir@kushco.com or 714-539-7653.

About KushCo Holdings

KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX:KSHB) (www.kushco.com) is the premier producer of ancillary products and services to the legal cannabis and CBD industries. KushCo Holdings' subsidiaries and brands provide product quality, exceptional customer service, compliance knowledge and a local presence in serving its diverse customer base.

Founded in 2010, KushCo Holdings has now sold more than 1 billion units to growers, processors and producers across North America, South America, and Europe.

The Company has been featured in media nationwide, including CNBC, Fox News, Yahoo Finance, Cheddar, Los Angeles Times, TheStreet.com, and Entrepreneur, Inc Magazine. While KushCo Holdings provides products and solutions to customers in the cannabis and CBD industries, it has no direct involvement with the cannabis plant or any products that contain THC.

For more information, visit www.kushco.com or call (888) 920-5874.

