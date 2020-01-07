KushCo Holdings, Inc.: KushCo Holdings Sets January 2020 Financial Conference Schedule

CYPRESS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2020 / KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX:KSHB) ('KushCo' or the 'Company'), the premier producer of ancillary products and services to the legal cannabis and CBD industries, is scheduled to participate at the following financial conferences during January 2020:
KSCA Cannabis Investor Event
Date: Thursday, January 9, 2020
Time: Presentation at 2:30 p.m. ET
Type: Virtual presentations
Executive: Nick Kovacevich, Co-founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer
Webcast: Link
ICR Conference 2020
Date: Tuesday, January 14, 2020
Time: Presentation at 10:00 a.m. ET
Type: Presentations and breakout sessions
Location: Grande Lakes Hotel & Resort, Orlando, Florida
Executive: Najim Mostamand, CFA, Director of Investor Relations
22nd Annual Needham Growth Conference
Date: Wednesday, January 15, 2020
Time: Panel at 12:50 p.m. ET and Presentation at 2:10 p.m. ET
Type: Panels, presentations and one-on-one meetings
Location: Lotte New York Palace, New York, New York
Executive: Nick Kovacevich, Co-founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer
To schedule a one-on-one meeting, request a conference invitation or receive additional information, please contact KushCo's investor relations at ir@kushco.com or 714-539-7653.
About KushCo Holdings
KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX:KSHB) (www.kushco.com) is the premier producer of ancillary products and services to the legal cannabis and CBD industries. KushCo Holdings' subsidiaries and brands provide product quality, exceptional customer service, compliance knowledge and a local presence in serving its diverse customer base.
Founded in 2010, KushCo Holdings has now sold more than 1 billion units to growers, processors and producers across North America, South America, and Europe.
The Company has been featured in media nationwide, including CNBC, Fox News, Yahoo Finance, Cheddar, Los Angeles Times, TheStreet.com, and Entrepreneur, Inc Magazine. While KushCo Holdings provides products and solutions to customers in the cannabis and CBD industries, it has no direct involvement with the cannabis plant or any products that contain THC.
For more information, visit www.kushco.com or call (888) 920-5874.
