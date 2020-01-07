The "Europe Welding Robotics Market by Offering, Robot Type, Payload, Application, Industry Vertical, and Country 2019-2026: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe welding robotics market reached $0.95 billion in 2018 and will grow at a 2019-2026 CAGR of 6.37%, representing the third largest regional market in the world after Asia-Pacific region and North America.

Highlighted with 50 tables and 51 figures, this 136-page report Europe Welding Robotics Market by Offering, Robot Type, Payload, Application, Industry Vertical, and Country 2019-2026: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Europe welding robotics market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2015-2018, revenue estimates for 2019, and forecasts from 2020 till 2026.

For each of the aforementioned countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue and unit shipment are available for 2015-2026. The breakdown of key national markets by Robot Type, Application, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in Europe welding robotics market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.1.1 Industry Definition

1.1.2 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology

1.2.2 Market Assumption

1.2.3 Secondary Data

1.2.4 Primary Data

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation

1.2.7 Research Limitations

1.3 Executive Summary

2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis

3 Segmentation of Europe Market by Offering

3.1 Market Overview by Offering

3.2 Europe Hardware Market of Welding Robotics 2015-2026

3.3 Europe Software Market of Welding Robotics 2015-2026

3.4 Europe Service Support Market of Welding Robotics 2015-2026

4 Segmentation of Europe Market by Robot Type

4.1 Market Overview by Robot Type

4.2 Europe Articulated Welding Robotics Market 2015-2026

4.3 Europe Cartesian Welding Robotics Market 2015-2026

4.4 Europe SCARA Welding Robotics Market 2015-2026

4.5 Europe Rectilinear Welding Robotics Market 2015-2026

4.6 Europe Collaborative Welding Robotics Market 2015-2026

4.7 Europe Market of Other Welding Robotics 2015-2026

5 Segmentation of Europe Market by Payload

5.1 Market Overview by Payload

5.2 Welding Robotics with 50 Kg Payload

5.3 Welding Robotics with 50-150 Kg Payload

5.4 Welding Robotics with >150 Kg Payload

6 Segmentation of Europe Market by Application

6.1 Market Overview by Application

6.2 Europe Spot Welding Robotics Market for 2015-2026

6.3 Europe Arc Welding Robotics Market for 2015-2026

6.4 Europe Laser Welding Robotics Market 2015-2026

6.5 Europe Plasma Welding Robotics Market 2015-2026

6.6 Europe Welding Robotics Market for Other Applications 2015-2026

7 Segmentation of Europe Market by Industry Vertical

7.1 Market Overview by Industry Vertical

7.2 Europe Welding Robotics Market in Automotive and Transportation 2015-2026

7.3 Europe Welding Robotics Market in Electricals and Electronics 2015-2026

7.4 Europe Welding Robotics Market in Metals and Machinery 2015-2026

7.5 Europe Welding Robotics Market in Aerospace and Defense 2015-2026

7.6 Europe Welding Robotics Market in Other Industry Verticals 2015-2026

8 European Market 2015-2026 by Country

8.1 Overview of European Market

8.2 Germany

8.3 UK

8.4 France

8.5 Spain

8.6 Italy

8.7 Rest of European Market

9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview of Key Vendors

9.2 Company Profiles

10 Investing in Europe Market: Risk Assessment and Management

10.1 Risk Evaluation of Europe Market

10.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

Companies Mentioned

ABB Ltd.

Comau S.p.A

Daihen Corp.

Denso Corporation

EFORT Intelligent Equipment

Fanuc Corp.

Hyundai Robotics

Kawasaki Robotics Inc.

KUKA (Midea Group)

Nachi Fujikoshi Corp.

Reis Robotics

Siasun

STEP Electric Corporation

Yaskawa Electric Corp.

