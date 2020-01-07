Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 07.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 908668 ISIN: US0311001004 Ticker-Symbol: AK1 
Tradegate
06.01.20
18:03 Uhr
89,77 Euro
-0,66
-0,73 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
AMETEK INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMETEK INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
90,13
90,45
15:53
90,07
90,51
15:53
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AMETEK
AMETEK INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AMETEK INC89,77-0,73 %