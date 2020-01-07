

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AMETEK, Inc. (AME) has agreed for the sale of its Reading Alloys business to Kymera International, a specialty materials company that is owned by affiliates of Palladium Equity Partners, LLC. The all-cash deal is valued at $250 million.



'As part of our strategic portfolio review process, we have made the decision to divest our Reading Alloys business,' said David Zapico, AMETEK CEO.



Reading Alloys is a provider of highly engineered materials for mission critical applications in the aerospace, defense, medical and industrial markets. Its products include master alloys, thermal barrier coatings and titanium powders.



