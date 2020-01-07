The global trade management software market is expected to post a CAGR of almost 12% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

Trade management software help companies to save time, labor, and money by replacing manual operations with digital functions. By integrating predictive analytics tools with trade management software, organizations gain a better understanding of the supply-demand cycle and can improve communication between transportation carriers. This improves visibility across the transportation chain and ensures better route planning and effective load optimization. As many companies are focusing on improving delivery timelines with reduced shipment costs, the demand for trade management software will increase significantly during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the use of big data analytics in trade management software will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2018-2022.

Global Trade Management Software Market: Use of Big Data Analytics in Trade Management Software

Market vendors are integrating big data technologies and analytical capabilities with their products to help end-users improve their global supply chain. The operational dashboards in the trade management software collect information from multiple sources and offer a complete overview of the supply chain. This helps companies improve their decision-making capabilities in terms of prioritizing workloads or shipments and ensures visibility across the supply chain. Moreover, integrating big data analytics in trade management software help enterprises track the service provided by their trading partners and benchmark their performance against global standards. Owing to many such benefits, the demand for trade management software integrated with big data analytics is bound to increase during the forecast period.

"Inclusion of trade compliance is an important feature along with the incremental functionality improvements in trade management software. The inclusion of such features will further boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Trade Management Software Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global trade management software market bydeployment (cloud-based, and on-premises), and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The Americas region led the market in 2017, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. During the forecast period, the Americas region is expected to maintain its dominance over the market.

