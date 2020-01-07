Scepter Holdings, Inc., Pleased with Sales Performance During 2019

Scepter has seen sales grow month over month during 2019, exceeding previous year's performance

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2020 / Scepter Holdings, Inc., (OTC:BRZL) a high-performance consumer goods sales and marketing company, has seen month over month growth in sales during the 2019 calendar year.

Since January 2019, the company has invested in developing the sales of Dermacia and Gevitta online. The brand websites, DermaciaPro.com and Gevitta.com, were updated as well as the Amazon listings for SKUs of both brands. These changes have resulted in a direct increase in sales during the subsequent months, more than eclipsing sales from the previous year.

"We've been really happy with the return on our marketing with Amazon, and have been able to observe strong organic growth during 2019.", stated Adam Nicosia, Vice President of Sales.

About Scepter Holdings, Inc.

Scepter Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") manages the sales and brand development of high-performance consumer packaged goods. The company seeks to acquire performing brands to add to the company's portfolio of products and brands sold online and through strategic retail relationships. The company has expertise manufacturing, distributing, marketing, and selling online consumer packaged goods and seeks to leverage its expertise to grow additional acquired brands. Scepter Holdings, Inc. was incorporated under the laws of the State of Nevada on January 11, 2007.

For more information, please visit our website: http://scepterbrands.com

