SpendEdge has been monitoring the global surfactants market and the market is poised to experience spend growth of more than USD 10 billion between 2019-2024 at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages.

Read the 132-page research report with TOC and LOE on "The Global Surfactants Market Procurement Intelligence Report, Pricing Outlook in Geographies that include APAC, North America, South America, and MEA, and insights into best practices to optimize procurement spend."

Improvement in disposable incomes in the emerging countries is favoring consumer spend on personal care and beauty products. The demand is particularly high for sulfate-free personal care products which are contributing to the demand growth in the surfactants market across the globe. However, the environmental impact caused by the production and the usage of surfactants is hindering the prospects of growth in this market.

In the US, the household cleaning segment is estimated to grow and currently, it is emerging as one of the chief end-users in the surfactants market in the region. Meanwhile, in Europe, the increasing demand for organic personal care products and cosmetics is propelling spend momentum in the surfactants market.

Insights into the market price trends

The surfactants price will observe a steep increase owing to the imposition of hiked import duties on Chinese products by the US. The increase in the cost of non-ionic surfactants, such as Lutensol, Plurafac, Pluronic, Emulan, Degressal, and Dehydol in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa will also contribute to price growth.

Surfactants suppliers will tackle a substantial increase in their technology expenses as they seek to cater to consumer's growing preference towards bio-based surfactants.

What are the strategies to adopt to optimize procurement spend in this market?

Adopt the volume-based pricing model

Buyers are advised to adopt the volume-based pricing model while entering into a contract with surfactants suppliers. This model will protect buyers against the dynamic nature of the market prices of raw materials as they can fix the price over the period of the contract. Buyers can negotiate for discounts on the price if the demand is significantly higher than the MOQ.

Pricing terms

Buyers must focus on the flexibility offered by surfactants suppliers in terms of payback terms and openness to strategic and tactical negotiations that benefit both parties.

Some of the key topics covered in this report are:

Surfactants market spend segmentation by region

Total cost of ownership analysis in the surfactants market

Regional spend opportunity for surfactants suppliers

Surfactants suppliers cost structure

Surfactants pricing models analysis

Surfactants procurement best practices

Category management objectives

Cost saving opportunities in the surfactants market

