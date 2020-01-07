Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 07.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 885166 ISIN: USY384721251 Ticker-Symbol: HYU 
Frankfurt
07.01.20
09:16 Uhr
27,300 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO LTD GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO LTD GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,000
27,300
14:45
27,200
27,300
14:31
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HYUNDAI
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO LTD GDR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO LTD GDR27,3000,00 %
UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC28,290+0,27 %