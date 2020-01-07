

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - As there is no immediate sign of escalation of tension in the Middle East after the killing of Iran's General Qasem Soleimani, traders are ready to take better positions. The highly flammable situation continues to be complex. Oil price surge is calmed to around $68 from more than $70 per barrel, however it is expected to remain in higher range.



The investors will be monitoring the U.S. trade deficit and factory orders.



Asian shares finished mostly positive, while European shares are trading higher.



Initial cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street will open moderately positive.



As of 8.00 am ET, the Dow futures were gaining 31.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 3.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were up 33.25 points.



The U.S. major averages finished in positive territory on Tuesday. The Dow rose 68.50 points or 0.2 percent to 28,703.38, the Nasdaq advanced 50.70 points or 0.6 percent to 9,071.47 and the S&P 500 climbed 11.43 points or 0.4 percent to 3,246.28.



On the economic front, International Trade data for November will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a deficit of $43.9 billion, narrower that the deficit of $47.2 billion in the prior month.



Redbook data for the week, a measure of comparable store sales at chain stores, discounters and department stores will be issued at 8.55 am ET. In the prior week, the Store sales were up 7.8 percent.



The Factory Orders for November will be revealed at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for a decline of 0.7 percent, while it was up 0.3 percent in the prior week.



ISM non-manufacturing Index for December will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 54.5, slightly higher than 53.9 in November.



Three year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.



Asian stocks rose on Tuesday. Chinese shares hit eight-month highs. The Shanghai Composite index rose 21.39 points, or 0.69 percent, to 3,104.80 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index gained 0.34 percent to end at 28,322.06.



Japanese shares rebounded on the day. The Nikkei average jumped 370.86 points, or 1.60 percent, to 23,575.72. The broader Topix index closed 1.62 percent higher at 1,725.05.



Australian markets rallied. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 90.70 points, or 1.35 percent, to 6,826.40, while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 86.20 points, or 1.26 percent, at 6,943.60.



European shares are trading mostly higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is adding 20.62 points or 0.34 percent, the German DAX is climbing 109.67 points or 0.83 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is up 15.85 points or 0.21 percent. The Swiss Market Index is progressing 54.57 points or 0.51 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 0.43 percent.



