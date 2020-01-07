The global deli meat market is poised to grow by USD 114.18 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 11% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Read the 127-page research report with TOC on "Deli Meat Market Analysis Report by Product (Cured deli meat and Uncured deli meat), by Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023."

The market is driven by the growth of organized retail. In addition, the rising demand for organic and natural deli meats is anticipated to positively impact the growth of the global market.

Organized retail channels such as supermarkets and hypermarkets help to generate significant revenue from the sale of deli meats. As supermarkets and hypermarkets stock a wide assortment of products, they are becoming the preferred shopping destination for consumers. These retail outlets are the largest sales channels for deli meat, and hence the rising penetration of supermarkets and hypermarkets makes deli meat more accessible to a broader consumer base. All these factors will drive the global deli meat market growth during the forecast period.

The consumption of organic and natural deli meats is increasing among consumers due to the health benefits associated with organic products. Consumers are becoming more aware of the ingredients used in the foods that they consume, owing to the increasing prevalence of diseases across the world. Thus, the demand for organic meats has been increasing significantly as compared to regular processed meats, which in turn, will positively impact the global market growth.

Major Five Deli Meat Market Companies:

BRF S.A.

BRF S.A. operates its business under the following segments: Brazil, One foods, International, Southern cone, and Other segments. The company offers deli meat such as MORTADELA GOLD, SPICY CALABRESE SAUSAGE, CHESTER AZEITE E ERVAS, and MORTADELA.

Cargill, Incorporated

Cargill, Incorporated operates its business under four segments, which include animal nutrition protein, food ingredients applications, origination processing, and industrial financial services. The company offers deli meat products such as ready-to-cook turkey breasts and Turkey pot roast under the Harvest Provisions brand.

Hormel Foods Corporation

Hormel Foods Corporation has business operations under various segments, namely grocery products, refrigerated foods, Jennie-O turkey store, and international other. The company offers deli meat products such as HORMEL NATURAL CHOICE Uncured Hard Salami, HORMEL NATURAL CHOICE Smoked Deli Ham, and HORMEL NATURAL CHOICE Honey Deli Ham.

JBS

JBS operates the business under four segments, which include JBS Brazil, Seara, JBS USA, and collateral business. The company offers various types of deli meats under the brands, SEARA and SWIFT.

Tyson Foods, Inc.

Tyson Foods. operates its businesses under the following segments: beef, pork, chicken, prepared foods, and others. The company offers deli meat products such as Hillshire Farm Naturals Slow Roasted Turkey Breast, Aidells MAPLE SMOKED BACON, Sara Lee Brown Sugar.

Deli Meat Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Cured deli meat

Uncured deli meat

Deli Meat Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

