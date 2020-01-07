Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 07.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0N9BM ISIN: US10552T1079 Ticker-Symbol: P5Y 
Stuttgart
07.01.20
15:25 Uhr
7,650 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Lateinamerika
1-Jahres-Chart
BRF SA ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BRF SA ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,650
7,800
15:58
7,700
7,750
15:57
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BRF
BRF SA ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BRF SA ADR7,6500,00 %
CARGILL INC--