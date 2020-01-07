Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 7, 2020) -Contact Gold Corp. (TSXV: C) (the "Company" or "Contact Gold") is pleased to report that it has intersected oxidegold mineralization in the first 2 drill holes from the Alpha Zone at its newly-acquired Green Springs gold project located on the southern Cortez Trend in Nevada. Results are pending for an additional four holes drilled at the Alpha Zone, and four drilled at the Echo, Beta and Charlie zones.

Contact Gold Drill Highlights - Alpha Zone:

1.34 g/t Au over 28.96 m from 24.38 m in hole GS19-02 Including 2.00 g/t Au over 15.24 m from 32.00 m

0.67 g/t Au over 9.14 m from 6.10 m in hole GS19-01

0.52 g/t Au over 57.91 m from 25.91 m in hole GS19-01

"We made the Green Springs acquisition based in part upon the strong potential for Alligator Ridge style gold deposits to be discovered at the base of the Pilot Shale. The near-surface oxide gold intercept returned from hole 2 validates our model that gold mineralization is not confined to the Chainman/Joanna contact where USMX did their mining at Green Springs almost 40 years ago. We can now apply this model with confidence along the Green Springs mine trend to the north and south of Alpha as well as the targets to the east along a parallel trend." said Vance Spalding, VP Exploration for Contact Gold. "Coupled with the historical high-grade oxide drill intercepts from the Echo Zone, we are confident that Green Springs will continue to deliver compelling gold intercepts from both new and existing targets."

Alpha Zone - Key Points

Contact Gold drilled six holes at the Alpha Zone to offset the gold mineralization in historic drilling

The Alpha Zone is hosted within a fault repeated section of Devonian Pilot Shale

The discovery of oxide gold mineralization at the base of the Pilot Shale is a significant proof of concept milestone in Contact Gold's exploration thesis

GS19-01 extended gold mineralization to the south of historic drilling

GS19-02 extended mineralization to the north beneath a historic hole that was lost in mineralization and confirmed oxidation has occurred at the Alpha Zone

Results demonstrate that there is potential for significant oxide gold below the past-producing areas and targets tested by previous operators, which is exciting given the discovery potential at the Echo, Charlie and Bravo zones, as well as the rest of the property

Contact Gold completed 1,300 metres in 10 drill holes at the Alpha, Echo, Charlie and Bravo zones in its first drill program at Green Springs.

The Alpha Zone is located 1.5km north of the past-producing Charlie Zone

The past-producing Green Springs gold project is adjacent to Fiore Gold's Pan Mine and Gold Rock Project, and Waterton's Mount Hamilton deposit. Fiore Gold is currently drilling gold mineralization in the Pilot Shale around the Pan Mine, which is encouraging for Contact's exploration thesis of targeting the base of the Pilot Shale at Green Springs. The Green Springs property is 16 km2 encompassing two shallow past-producing open pits, four zones and numerous other targets.

For a map of the Alpha Zone please click:

http://www.contactgold.com/_resources/news/AlphaZone-20200106.jpg

For a cross section of the Alpha Zone, please click:

http://www.contactgold.com/_resources/news/AlphaCrossSection-20200106.jpg

For a location map of the 2019 Drill Program at Green Springs project, please click:

http://www.contactgold.com/_resources/news/GreenSprings-20200106.jpg

Table of Alpha Zone Drill Results:



Area

Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Au g/t Interval Alpha Zone GS1901 6.1 15.24 0.666 9.14

including 10.67 13.72 1.523 3.05



25.91 83.82 0.521 57.91

including 59.44 62.48 1.056 3.05

and including 77.72 80.77 1.063 3.05



92.97 112.78 0.269 19.81 Alpha Zone GS1902 24.38 53.34 1.345 28.96

including 32 47.24 2.005 15.24

Contact Gold signed a purchase option agreement with Ely Gold Royalties ("Ely Gold") to acquire an undivided 100% interest in Green Springs in July 2019. Green Springs is an early stage exploration property and does not contain any mineral resource estimates as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). There has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource estimate at Green Springs.

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Vance Spalding, CPG, VP Exploration, Contact Gold, who is a "qualified person" within the meaning of NI 43-101. Drill intercepts were calculated using a minimum thickness of 3.05 metres averaging 0.14 ppm gold and allowing inclusion of up to 4.57 metres of material averaging less than 0.14 ppm gold for low grade intervals and higher grade intervals were calculated using a minimum thickness of 3.05 metres averaging 1.00 ppm gold and allowing inclusion of up to 4.57 metres of assays averaging less than 1.00 ppm gold. Gravimetric assays are used for all Fire Assays above 4.00 ppm gold. Cyanide solubility assays are completed on all Fire Assays greater than 0.1 g/t. True width of drilled mineralization is unknown, but owing to the apparent flat lying nature of mineralization, is estimated to generally be at least 70% of drilled thickness. Quality Assurance / Quality Control consists of regular insertion of certified reference standards, blanks, and duplicates. All failures are followed up and resolved whenever possible with additional investigation whenever such an event occurs. All assays are completed at ALS Chemex; an ISO 17025:2005 accredited lab. Check assays are completed at a second, reputable assay lab after the program is complete.

About Contact Gold Corp.

Contact Gold is an exploration company focused on producing district scale gold discoveries in Nevada. Contact Gold's extensive land holdings are on the prolific Carlin, Independence and Northern Nevada Rift gold trends which host numerous gold deposits and mines. Contact Gold's land position comprises approximately 140 km2 of target rich mineral tenure hosting numerous known gold occurrences, ranging from early- to advanced-exploration and resource definition stage.

Additional information about the Company is available at www.contactgold.com.

For more information, please contact: +1 (604) 449-3361

John Glanville - Director Investor Relations

Chris Pennimpede - Corporate Development

E-mail: info@ContactGold.com

