Bregal Unternehmerkapital join with Iptor management to acquire business

Iptor, a leader in distribution and supply chain management, planning and logistics software and services, today announces that it has been acquired by Bregal Unternehmerkapital alongside investment from CEO Jayne Archbold and Chief Marketing and Product Officer Christopher Catterfeld. Bregal Unternehmerkapital is a growth-focused investment firm whose principal focus is to invest behind sound business models and strong leadership teams.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200107005660/en/

Jayne Archbold (CEO) and Christopher Catterfeld (Chief Marketing and Product Officer) (Photo: Business Wire)

Iptor has been transformed over the past three years under the leadership of Archbold and Catterfeld. The re-branding and re-positioning of the business from IBS to Iptor has delivered exceptional progress, with the product portfolio having been transformed through the successful launch of the aperio platform. Alongside this a move to micro-services has opened up significant market opportunities in focused verticals with high volume transactions. This has led to more than 150% increase in license and subscription growth in FY18. This has been supported by excellent momentum in the cloud business by the end of FY19, Iptor will have almost 200 customers on the Power cloud offered through its strategic partnership with IBM.

With the business in great health the scene is now set for the next stage of growth. The investment by Bregal Unternehmerkapital allows Iptor to embark on a ramped-up strategic expansion programme, focusing on building out its leading position in the Technical Wholesale, Pharma and Publishing sectors as well as increasing its geographical footprint and pursuing acquisitions.

Jayne Archbold, Iptor CEO, comments, "We are delighted to make this announcement today and very excited about the future. None of this would be possible without the dedication and passion of our brilliant people as well as our loyal customers. We are excited about the future and the opportunities this creates for our team, our customers and businesses considering partnering with us."

About Iptor

Iptor is a global leader in enterprise resource planning, supply chain management, planning and logistics software and services. Iptor helps distribution-focused organizations solve their most complex order management and fulfilment challenges within fast-moving, multi-channel and global supply chains, turning them into growth opportunities.

Serving 1,250 customers with 4,000 installations in more than 40 countries, Iptor provides fully integrated enterprise solutions, with highly adaptable and robust software backed by world-class support from distribution and supply chain experts. With its micro-services orientated cloud platforms and the use of smart technologies, Iptor offers compelling value to customers across the Technical Wholesale, Pharma and Publishing sectors. For more information, visit: www.iptor.com.

About Bregal Unternehmerkapital

Bregal Unternehmerkapital is part of COFRA Holding (www.cofraholding.com), a family-owned business that has been built up over generations. Its investment activity is based on long-term commitment and independent of developments in the financial markets. Bregal Unternehmerkapital identifies companies, with strong management teams, that are regarded as market leaders or "hidden champions" in their particular segment. Flexible financing and transaction structures enable it to acquire both minority and majority stakes. In doing so, Bregal Unternehmerkapital is also able to handle complex industry spin-offs, management buy-outs and succession situations. Bregal Unternehmerkapital aims to help companies achieve a sustained improvement in sales and profitability, and provides them with capital, proven financial expertise and access to a broad network of entrepreneurs and industry experts. For more information, visit: www.bregal.de/en.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200107005660/en/

Contacts:

Ralph Charlton ralph@charltoncomms.com