Welspun India Limited's leadinginnovation brand HygroCotton -celebrates its 15th year, today. Having understood the consumers' needs and winning their trust across the globe, the company has also accomplished another milestone of achieving 1 billion of global sales (FOB) since its introduction. To mark this glorious occasion, the company is hosting its celebration at the HEIMTEXTIL trade fair 2020 on 7th January from 5 pm (Hall 12, Stand E31). Along with host of "comfort" surprises, the event will also feature a special session by Nick Littlehales, world's first elite sleep coach and leading human recovery innovator.

HygroCotton is crafted with a proprietary spinning technology, producing yarn with a revolutionary hollow core. HygroCotton towels come with a quick-dry technology, which makes the product softer, fluffier and more absorbent after every wash. The patented process makes bed sheets more breathable, wicks away moisture, are temperature adaptive and get softer after each wash, helping you sleep cool and comfortable.

In addition to bringing ground-breaking performance to sheets and towels, HygroCotton's unique hollow core yarn is now revolutionizing sleep. The new HygroCotton 'Sequenced Sleep System' is an extraordinary collection of mattress pads, sheets, comforters, blankets, and pillows all of which regulate temperature to keep you cooler in summer and warmer in winter. Its sleep system enhances one's comfort.

Kick starting the yearlong celebration of HygroCotton in Frankfurt today, Ms. Dipali Goenka, CEO and Jt. MD said, "Welspun has always been associated with its unique and innovative product offerings. Completing 15 years of HygroCotton reaffirms our belief and also entrusts us with a larger responsibility to provide better products and bring more delight to our customers."

Yet another feather in the cap for Welspun, which has set numerous milestones with continuous innovations in the industry, including the recent Wel-Trak, a patented, tech-enabled, end-to-end product traceability solution, from farm to the retail shelf.

About Welspun India:

Welspun India Ltd, part of the US$ 2.7 Billion Welspun Group, is a global leader in Home textiles and partner of choice for top retailers. With a distribution network in more than 50 countries and world class manufacturing facilities in India, it is the largest exporter of home textile products from India. Welspun is on track to meet the changing consumer preferences, driven by its differentiation strategy based on Branding, Innovation and Sustainability. A responsibility to the environment and a commitment to sustainable social progress have also been long enshrined in Welspun's way of working.

