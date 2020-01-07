Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 07.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W8XE ISIN: US82968B1035 Ticker-Symbol: RDO 
Tradegate
06.01.20
11:11 Uhr
6,316 Euro
-0,032
-0,50 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,347
6,369
15:10
6,340
6,376
15:09
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SIRIUS XM
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC6,316-0,50 %