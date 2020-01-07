

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SiriusXM (SIRI) announced it expects to meet or exceed 2019 guidance for revenue, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow. The company added 1.063 million net self-pay subscribers in 2019 with approximately 30 million self-pay subscribers, exceeding the initial 2019 subscriber guidance.



For 2020, SiriusXM projects: self-pay net subscriber additions over 900 thousand; total revenue of approximately $8.1 billion; adjusted EBITDA of approximately $2.5 billion; and free cash flow approaching $1.7 billion.



'GM recently announced a broad rollout of our next-gen 360L hybrid satellite-IP architecture. GM anticipates it will produce about one million 360L-enabled vehicles this year. We recently announced a new creative collaboration with U2 to create an exclusive U2X RADIO Channel for SiriusXM and exclusive content for Pandora listeners,' said Jim Meyer, SiriusXM's CEO.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX