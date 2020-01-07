A research team from the University of Huddersfield used electron microscopy to analyze micro-cracks in 4,000 polycrystalline silicon solar cell samples. The results showed power losses may vary from 0.9-42.8%, and increased temperatures due to micro-cracking may favor the formation of permanent hot spots in the cells.The connection between mechanical damage and the formation of hot spots in solar cells is a well-known issue in the PV manufacturing industry and a U.K. study has now confirmed the correlation between hot spots and micro-cracks at cell level is significant. The findings of the study ...

