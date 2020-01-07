XSport Global Corporate: Preview To 2020 Xsport Global Inc. 2.0 And Its Subsidiaries

NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2020 / XSport Global, Inc. (OTCQB:XSPT)

Dear XSPT Shareholders:

With the foundation set from a very busy 2019, the company anticipates this New Year, 2020 to bring huge opportunity and growth for XSport Global Inc. and its subsidiaries. With the recent announcement of XSport Connect Mobile app and Platform, a new "hub" serving athletes ages 8 & above, professionals, organizations and fans, XSport Global will be poised to launch all their brands in 2020. The XSport Connect platform gives the athlete the ability to manage their schedules, communicate with their coaches, recruiters, parents and teammates with a single login, across multiple platforms. By leveraging strategic partnerships with the world's greatest league management systems and their extensive APIs, XSport Connect enables athletes to showcase their athletic journey across multiple platforms, improving exposure by creating opportunity through our innovative technology and interconnectivity.

For a video presentation, visit XSport Connect Video.

To ensure a successful launch for XSport Connect, we are in negotiations to acquire a leading athletic ecommerce company. With this key acquisition, come 14 million users that will have the ability to claim their XSport Connect Profile page. The creation of this new sports eco-system could potentially attract millions of additional athletes, organizations, fans and customers.

As we build out the XSport Connect eco-system, XSport Global will have a captive audience for our additional revenue brands: HeadTrainer and FitLinkDNA and our approved partners. These products and services will be advertised through XSport Connect to generate additional revenue. We plan on announcing a roster of new athletes and sports celebrities to become brand ambassadors of all these brands.

By the end of 2020, FitLinkDNA will also have a line of branded supplements, designed to generate substantial value for our customer and generate revenues through a monthly subscription. For additional information please go to fitlinkdna.com

As mentioned in our previous press release, we have assembled a team of experts in their respective fields. We have retained a CFA Chief Financial Advisor whose key responsibility will be funding for all revenue channels. A CTO has been retained to build the technology to connect all the products and a top sales executive has been finalized to build the relationships of companies and athletes for the launch of these products. These new additions will be announced in first quarter of 2020.

The combination of strong employee intelligence, key acquisitions and brand ambassadors will launch us towards an exciting and successful 2020. To be a part of the XSPORTCONNECT BETA launch, visit xsportconnect.com.

Going forward :

We will continue to share pertinent information as quickly as possible. We welcome you emails to our investor@xsportglobal.com or info@xsportglobal.com. We look forward to a seamless and uninterrupted transition and to a bright future together and welcome the new executives, employees, and customers to the XSport Global 2.0 family. Their experience will help us continue delivering the innovations that will position the Company for success and create long term value for our shareholders.

Happy New Year and we thank you for your ongoing support.

Ray Mariorenzi

CEO, and President XSport Global Inc.

About XSport Global, Inc.

XSport Global, Inc. (OTCQB: XSPT) is a leading youth and collegiate sports technology and media holding company focused on developing disruptive sports-centric technologies and related media projects around the world, where sports industries, fans and players are highly regarded. Backed by a roster of professional athletes and brand ambassadors, we seek to help athletes achieve their full potential through cognitive training, careers, genetics, recruiting and more. Visit www.xsportglobal.com and www.headtrainer.com for more information.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify forward-looking statements by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "should," "would" or similar words. You should consider these statements carefully because they discuss our plans, targets, strategies, prospects and expectations concerning our business, operating results, financial condition and other similar matters. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's ability to develop, market and sell products and services, based on its technology; the expected benefits and efficacy of the Company's products, services and technology; the availability of additional funding for the Company to continue its operations and to conduct research and development, and future product commercialization; and, the Company's business, research, product development, regulatory approval, marketing and distribution plans and strategies; the ability of the Company to execute on a business plan that permits the technologies and innovations businesses to provide sufficient growth, revenue, liquidity and cash flows for sustaining the Company's go-forward business, and the risks identified and discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in the XSport Global's Annual Report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and the other documents XSport Global files with the SEC from time to time. There will be events in the future, however, that XSport Global is not able to predict accurately or control. XSport Global's actual results may differ materially from the expectations that XSport Global describes in its forward-looking statements. Factors or events that could cause XSport Global's actual results to materially differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for XSport Global to accurately predict all of them. Any forward-looking statement made by XSport Global in this press release speaks only as of the date on which XSport Global makes it. XSport Global undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts

Media Relations Dept.

XSport Global Corporate

(949) 371-5558

Info@xsportglobal.com

Investor Relations

Lester "LJ" Steptoe Jr.

(949) 468-0075

Investor@xsportglobal.com

SOURCE: XSport Global Corporate

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/572280/Preview-To-2020-Xsport-Global-Inc-20-And-Its-Subsidiaries