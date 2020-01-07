

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toyota Motor Corp. announced its plans to build Woven City, a prototype city of the future powered by hydrogen fuel cells.



At the CES 2020 in Las Vegas, the Japanese automotive giant said it will build the city on a 175-acre site at the base of Mt. Fuji in Japan. The city will be a fully connected ecosystem and will serve as a home to full- time residents and researchers.



Toyota plans to populate Woven City with its employees and their families as well as retired couples, retailers, visiting scientists, and industry partners. The project will start with 2,000 people initially, adding more as the city evolves.



Akio Toyoda, president, Toyota, said, 'With people, buildings and vehicles all connected and communicating with each other through data and sensors, we will be able to test connected AI technology... in both the virtual and the physical realms ... maximizing its potential.'



The Woven City is envisioned as a 'living laboratory', to test and develop technologies such as autonomy, robotics, personal mobility, smart homes and artificial intelligence in a real-world environment.



The city will have designations for three types of street usage. It will be fully sustainable, with buildings made mostly of wood to minimize the carbon footprint. There will be photo-voltaic panels on rooftops to generate solar power in addition to power generated by hydrogen fuel cells.



For residences, latest human support technologies, such as in-home robotics, will assist with daily living. The homes will use sensor-based AI to check occupants' health, take care of basic needs, and enhance daily life. Only fully-autonomous, zero-emission vehicles will be allowed on the main thoroughfares.



Further, autonomous Toyota e-Palettes will be used for transportation and deliveries, as well as for changeable mobile retail.



The groundbreaking for the site is planned for early 2021. Toyota has commissioned Danish architect Bjarke Ingels, who is behind 2 World Trade Center in New York, Lego House in Denmark, and Google's Mountain View and London headquarters, for the design of Woven City.



Toyota plans to invite other commercial and academic partners to collaborate on the project. Further, interested scientists and researchers from around the world can work on their own projects in this one-of-a-kind, real-world incubator.



